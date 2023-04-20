The Catholic Archdiocese has scotched suggestions it has sold one its large Goulburn assets.
Social media has been alive with commentary that the Canberra/Goulburn archdiocese had sold the Bourke Street Health Service building in Bourke Street.
"I can categorically say that we are not selling the building and have no intention to do so. I would know because I'm the one who has to approve it," Archdiocesan finance manager, Helen Delahunty said.
The structure, affectionately known as the former Saint John of God Hospital, holds a special place in the city's history. The Sisters of Saint John of God established it in 1916 and had a presence there until 2012.
But four years ago the order transferred ownership to the Archdiocese. By that time, all Sisters had returned to Western Australia or elsewhere.
The building has been leased to NSW Health for many years. Ms Delahunty said the Southern NSW Local Health District had a lease until January, 2024 with an option to renew for a further year.
The oncology, renal and brain injury units, transitional aged care program and other services still operate from the building. However the 12-bed Marian Unit closed in December, 2021, leaving much of the space vacant. The Health District is transitioning some services to the new Goulburn Base Hospital.
Ms Delahunty said the Archdiocese was actively looking for a tenant.
"Last year we ran an expressions of interest process to get a hospital in there because we knew how important it was to the people of Goulburn," she said.
"But while we had a number come in, every one of them fell over. Nobody wanted to take it up because there are all sorts of issues in running hospitals; for a private provider it needs to pay its way and then there's the difficulty of getting doctors and staff to rural areas.
"We tried really diligently and it didn't work. Now we're actively working with people (including the council and politicians) to get something in that space...It's something we have to do."
While a medical facility was preferred, Ms Delahunty said if there were no takers, the church might have to "look further afield" for other users.
Whatever the outcome, she hoped the internal hydrotherapy pool, for which the community fundraised, could be resurrected.
"We'd like it to continue because it's a very valuable asset. But that will depend on who is using the building," she said.
Mandala House at the rear has been leased to WHOS, a 16-bed residential facility aimed at drug and alcohol rehabilitation, for several years.
Former archdiocese vicar-general, Father Tony Percy, said the church was open to anything in the main building that was "consistent with its mission."
It hopes to attract strong interest in its current push.
"It's very important to Goulburn but like all church property, it must have a good use. We don't want it wasting away. It needs someone to love it," Ms Delahunty said.
