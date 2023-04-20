Goulburn Post
Home/News/Court and Crime

Murrumbateman woman Dale Vella's murder trial jury hears closing addresses

TP
By Tim Piccione
Updated April 21 2023 - 8:39am, first published 8:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murrumbateman killer 'wanted to remove' husband from family: prosecution
Murrumbateman killer 'wanted to remove' husband from family: prosecution

A woman who killed her sleeping husband in their Murrumbateman home did so with intent and calculation in order to escape an allegedly abusive relationship, a court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Tim Piccione

Journalist

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.