Caldow to stand trial in District Court over sex, robbery allegations

A Goulburn man has pleaded not guilty to 13 charges including sexually touching a person without consent and stalking and intimidation.
Nathan Raymond Caldow's case has been before Goulburn Local Court for more than a year. On Wednesday, May 8, solicitor Matt Adam entered not guilty pleas to 13 charges.
The 42-year-old originally faced 18 charges after being arrested in April, 2023 in regard to the alleged assault of two teenagers in Goulburn earlier that month. He was extradited from Western Australia to face the charges.
Court documents show he is facing two counts of inflict actual bodily harm with intent to have sexual intercourse with a victim; two counts of stalk/ intimidate, intend physical harm; one of sexually touching a person without consent; three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm; and one count each of intentionally choke person with recklessness; destroy or damage property; steal from a person to a value of less than $2000; aggravated robbery and use corporal violence; and intentionally record intimate image without consent.
Mr Adam said a case conference would take place and a telephone call-over between the Department of Public Prosecutions and himself was listed for June 5.
Magistrate Rob Rabbidge committed the matter to District Court on a date to be fixed.
Caldow appeared via audio-visual link from prison where he has been held on remand since April, 2023.
He did not apply for bail and it was formally refused.
