Vast swathes of the NSW East Coast including the Southern Tablelands and Southern Highlands are being warned to brace for severe winds throughout Wednesday
Westerly winds across the ranges and south eastern NSW are currently strengthening, with a cold front moving through Bass Strait.
The Bureau of Meteorology has warned that gusty winds will increase through the morning and afternoon before easing on Wednesday night.
Also read:
The wind speed has already been recorded about 40kmh in Goulburn with gusts over 75kmh, but the Bureau is warning peak gusts of 90kmh could occur later in the morning.
In Bowral wind speeds were already averaging 50kmh, while gusts to 10am had peaked at over 80kmh.
Conditions could intensify with regions above 1900m expected to be even harder hit with predicted wind gusts to cap at 125kmh.
Locations which may be affected include also include Bowral, Braidwood, Goulburn, Cooma, Adaminaby and Thredbo Top Station.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
* Move vehicles under cover or away from trees.
* Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.
* Keep at least eight metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.
* Trees that have been damaged by fire are likely to be more unstable and more likely to fall.
* Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid (131 388), Endeavour Energy (131 003), Essential Energy (132 080) or Evoenergy (131 093) as shown on your power bill.
* Stay vigilant and monitor conditions. Note that the landscape may have changed following bushfires.
* For emergency help in floods and storms, ring your local SES Unit on 132 500.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.