The annual Mothers day lunch meeting has proved to be yet another successful event for the Goulburn Day View Club.
Publicity officer Carol Olsen said she was thrilled with the day.
"38 ladies were present including four guests," Ms Olsen said.
"Our guest speaker for the day was Kerry Hort, project head Goulburn Base Hospital, who showed slides and spoke about the upgrades to the hospital and what still needs to be done."
Attendees said the presentation was very informative.
A trading table was held today and various baked goods, books, garden plants, cards, jewellery and more were on sale. Ms Olsen said all the proceeds help the group support students in the Learning for Life program.
Lucky door prizes were won by Margaret Granger, Belinda Rankin and Dot McCabe. The lucky program was won by Kim Tozer and the lucky number draw was won by Barbara Todkill.
Raffles were won by Helen Scott, Jenny Townsend and Joycelyn Cooper and birthdays were celebrated by Jenni Aubrey, Jane Booth, Mazz Mooney and Carol Olsen.
Ms Olsen also took the opportunity to thank everyone for their contributions to the Easter lunch that took place earlier this year.
"A very big thank you is extended to everyone who made our April Easter lunch such a great success," she said.
She paid special mention to Maree deBritt who crafted Easter towel rabbits that were well received by lucky winners.
The next social event for the group will be held on Thursday, May 18 and will be heading to Harden Murrumburrah followed by lunch in Yass.
A car pool will be the mode of transport and those going will need to meet at the rear car park of the Goulburn Soldiers Club at 9am for a 9.30am departure. Please note for Insurance purposes/coverage all those who are going need to meet here before leaving Goulburn.
To attend, names will to be given to Margaret Gooch by 7pm Monday, May 15.
