It's been a long time coming, but the North Park Pavilion Upgrade is complete.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council (GMC) mayor Peter Walker hosted the grand opening on Saturday, May 27 in the park's new clubhouse and said the project was important because it allowed kids to go out and have fun playing junior football.
The Goulburn and District Junior Rugby League club (GDJRL) uses North Park as its home ground and president Matt Cowling said it was great to finally see the project completed.
"I was involved in regional talks with the Goulburn Stockmen in 2018 and at that stage, upgrading North Park was only a dream," he said.
"The park has been the same for as long as I can remember.
"Now, we can cater for both boys and girls as we have four changerooms.
"The canteen is awesome and the heating area will be a big hit on cold and windy days.
"We can also do video sessions with the television."
There is also a disabled internal toilet and shower, one unisex umpire room, public toilets as well as a disabled toilet, a storage room, a viewing veranda that is sun safe and has cold weather protection, a water storage tank, solar panels and new pathways.
All those working on the project were local including the ARW Multigroup, MC Roofing Supplies, Andy Baxter with the rock laying, the Beaumont Concreters, Glenn Swift Tiling, Delly's Plumbing and more.
The $1,582,603.00 upgrade was jointly funded by the Australian Federal Government, NSW Government, GMC and GDJRL.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
