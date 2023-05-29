Children mobbed Vicki Chilko like a rock star at a farewell function for the Sts Peter and Paul's Primary School teacher on Monday.
Tears flowed, students extended warm hugs and sang to her as the learning support teacher stepped down after 29 years at the school.
"What's the best thing about being a teacher?" one child asked in an on-stage Q&A at the school hall.
"The children give you joy every single day," Mrs Chilko replied without hesitation.
But what about the memorable funny moments? It was undoubtedly the day, soon after starting, when she was charged with playing recorded music for a liturgy.
"I was very nervous...It was just about to start but when I pressed the button, the races came on," Mrs Chilko said to a roomful of laughter.
Mixed emotions and fond reflections were the order of the day.
Mrs Chilko has a 37-year association with Sts Peter and Paul's. When her three children - Matthew, Adam and Rebecca attended, she volunteered to help with reading and story time.
The love of watching children learn spurred her to study teaching. Mrs Chilko started as a learning support teacher at the school's Verner Street campus. At that time, Kindergarten to Year 2 were onsite, while Years 3 to 6 were at the Knox Street campus. In 2000, principal Mick Kerin amalgamated the two sites in Knox Street.
The infrastructure has grown significantly since then. Now there are many more classrooms and even a school hall.
"I loved watching the children learn and helping those who were struggling," Mrs Chilko said.
"I always tell them it's okay to make a mistake; it's proof of learning and trying, so don't get down on yourself. I learn from them every day. I just adore children.
"...Those days when they finally get it, there's a lightbulb moment and their smiles are worth a million dollars. It helps them to go forward and learn."
Technological advances have thrown a few curve balls her way as teaching methods developed. It was all part of change and adaptation but the rewards have been rich.
Mrs Chilko said the school made people feel at home and emphasised manners, good values, kindness, empathy and celebration of each other's victories. Moreover, it nurtured a community spirit.
"The pastoral care is second to none and we really care about every child. If they feel loved, it helps them to grow."
Husband Rob and one of their three children, Rebecca, attended Monday's event as part of a surprise. Former principal, Mick Kerin, wife Jill, current and former teachers and students were also there.
Mrs Chilko plans to spend more time with Rob, who also retires next week, and with her children and six grandchildren. Travel is also on the agenda.
She leaves with the warm wishes of her colleagues and students and says she'll miss the school.
"My teaching career has been full of joy and I've loved every minute. I feel blessed to have been part of the school for so long."
Sts Peter and Paul's Primary School also held a celebration at the Goulburn Soldiers Club on Saturday, May 27, to mark a combined 105 years' experience.
Principal Kathy Neely marked 25 years in that role in various schools, including Saint Mary's, Crookwell and Sts Peter and Paul's for the past six years.
"As principal, it's a privilege to work with parents, teachers, students and the wider community. Everywhere I've been, people have been very supportive," she said.
Carmel Halder also started her teaching career at Saint Mary's in 1982. In 1989 she joined Sts Peter and Paul's Primary. Mrs Halder said teaching was also about the school community, including the parents and religious aspects, but also the lighter moments like Easter hat parades.
"We get a lot of fun out of it," she said.
Mrs Halder is on long service leave until the end of 2023 and may return to do casual work.
Meantime, Toni-Gaye Bush has spent 40 years as a teacher, including 37 at Sts Peter and Paul's.
"I always loved school and had very good role models. Teaching was something I always wanted to do," she said.
"...The reward is when children make progress and get excited about learning. It's also wonderful to see ex-students who recognise you down town and tell you what they're doing."
Some 40 people attended Saturday's function which Mrs Neely said celebrated "education, elders and wisdom."
