Andrew Bovell's classic comedy set to transport audiences to the most colourful decade of the twentieth century.
Bladwell Productions is back, this time with a comedy.
After Dinner by Andrew Bovell will transport audiences back to the '80s, with the fashion, the music, the colours, and the hair nostalgic for all those that lived it, and a vibrant discovery for younger audiences.
The play is a collision of lonely hearts, sex, friendship and Friday night drinks, with the bistro opening on the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre stage on Friday, 2 June for five shows only.
After Dinner is co-directed by Goulburn locals, Michelle McAleer and Hannah Cotton, who will be familiar faces to audiences of our inaugural production, Things I Know to be True, giving profound performances as Fran and Rosie Price.
Together, they have assembled an extraordinary ensemble cast of both new and familiar faces, with Amanda Waters, Sophie Linton, Alyce King, Anthony Lewis and Morgan Rook filling the seats of the bistro. 'The Band' will star local musician Ashleigh Chapman.
Despite being written in 1984, McAleer and Cotton still finds it relevant for today's audiences.
"The themes within After Dinner - love, relationships and loneliness - are just as relevant today as they were back then. On the surface, this play seems like a benign comedy of manners, but dig a little deeper and we find an existential piece full of timeless yearning for human connection," Cotton said.
Ms McAleer said it was interesting exploring human interactions in the decade just before technology completely changed the way people connected with and related to one another.
"There was no internet, no social media, no mobile phones. How did we meet people? How did we communicate? Most importantly, how did we avoid looking awkward while sitting alone in a bistro? What did we do with ourselves?" she said.
"In so many ways, it's not the same as it was. But at the heart of things, nothing has changed at all. We still feel lonely. We still make fools of ourselves. We still crave love, friendship, and acceptance. When it comes to our need for connection, things are just the same."
McAleer wants to take audiences back to the '80s.
"Goulburn audiences really showed up to support Bladwell Productions' first show last year. After Dinner is our thank you to them. Although there are many moments that will undoubtedly make people think, the show is, above all, hilarious," she said.
"Our rendering of this Aussie classic is a colourful, musical celebration of a time that many people will remember with great affection. While they're sitting in that auditorium, we hope that our audiences will be transported to that time. We hope they'll have a great laugh and a bloody good night out."
Tickets to Bladwell Productions' After Dinner are on sale now, for $15 - $20. Head to the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre website: https://www.goulburnpac.com.au/ Events-directory/After-Dinner. Alternatively, visit the Box Office or phone 4823 4999.
