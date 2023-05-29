Goulburn Post
Bladwell Productions stages 'After Dinner' at Goulburn's Performing Arts Centre

Updated May 29 2023 - 10:57am, first published 10:30am
Amanda Waters, Sophie Linton, Alyce King, Anthony Lewis, Morgan Rook and musician, Ashleigh Chapman star in 'After Dinner,' a local production starting at GPAC on Friday, June 2. Picture supplied.
Andrew Bovell's classic comedy set to transport audiences to the most colourful decade of the twentieth century.

