Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News

Gunning- Fish River Rural Fire Brigade awarded a Commissioner's Certificate of Commendation

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated May 30 2023 - 3:34pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shane Fitzsimmons AO AFSM, Captain Andrew Johnson, Senior Deputy Captain Peter Johnson, Deputy Captain Doug Fraser, Commissioner Rob Rogers AFSM. Image by NSW RFS.
Shane Fitzsimmons AO AFSM, Captain Andrew Johnson, Senior Deputy Captain Peter Johnson, Deputy Captain Doug Fraser, Commissioner Rob Rogers AFSM. Image by NSW RFS.

The Gunning-Fish River Rural Fire Brigade has received a Commissioner's Commendation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jacqueline Lyons

Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.