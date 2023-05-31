A very special event took place on Saturday, May 27 at Goulburn's Waratah Tennis Club.
The historic club, located in the grounds of Victoria Park, has long been considering the need for a portable Automated Electronic Defibrillator (AED).
Tennis Club members were taken aback when the Goulburn City Central Lions Club stepped up to offer a generous donation enabling the acquisition of a defibrillator.
The tennis club president Reg Hart was very excited to receive the donation.
"Hearing this great news was almost a heart-stopping moment," Mr Hart said.
Once the AED was purchased, a special presentation was arranged.
Lions Club President Ron Furniss was accompanied by Vice President Des Rowley, Secretary Rosemary Chapman and local paramedic Doug Judge to hand over the generous life-saving gift.
Mr Furniss said that the club is always happy to donate to a worthy cause.
"We are always on the lookout for worthy causes to support. In this case the grant met all of our criteria for such a donation," Mr Furniss said.
Doug Judge mentioned the importance of having the equipment readily available.
"The presence and appropriate use of an AED can literally mean the difference between life and death."
"In the event of any club member or visitor suffering a cardiac arrest, every minute counts."
"This automated device will help any early responder to administer appropriate intervention while awaiting the arrival of emergency services," Mr Judge said.
The tennis club president Reg Hart responded, expressing their gratitude.
"We are incredibly grateful to the Goulburn City Central Lions Club," he said.
"We recognise that devices like these save hundreds of lives every year, but it's not something we could possibly afford to purchase on our own.
"Whilst we hope that we never have to use it in a real life scenario, it's heartening to know that it's here at the ready".
Goulburn's Waratah Tennis Club meets three times a week on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays, and always welcomes new tennis players of all abilities.
