The Goulburn Chamber of Commerce will lobby for local employment opportunities if a large transmission project in the area is approved.
President Darrell Weekes said TransGrid's 360km long HumeLink project could provide significant subcontracting and other work for the area.
The proposed HumeLink transmission line would traverse north of Gunning, Crookwell, Taralga and Goulburn on its passage to Sydney. Currently, the $3.3 billion project proposes 800 towers, ranging in height from 50 to 76 metres.
Mr Weekes said while the Chamber hadn't approached the company yet, members had spoken about the job possibilities. He argued that while Snowy 2 had promised a certain percentage of local subcontractors, its definition of 'local' spread to southeast Asia. Likewise, he was concerned that Goulburn Base Hospital's $165 million redevelopment largely employed "out of town businesses."
"I'd be asking them (TransGrid) to define local and spell out what they need first because I suspect a lot of business here could do the work," Mr Weekes said.
"I'll be asking that they be able to tender on a level footing. My concern is TransGrid will just choose a large construction firm and forget about the rest. There must be local opportunity, otherwise how does the community benefit?"
Mr Weekes said he wanted to see "genuine engagement" by TransGrid on this issue and not "tick-a-box consultation."
He told The Post it was not the Chamber's role to take a philosophical position on HumeLink or renewable energy projects in the area, but to advocate for growth. However he recognised that some developments were contentious.
TranGrid held one-on-one community consultation sessions at Gunning, Crookwell and Taralga over the past week.
Divall's Earthmoving and Bulk Haulage director, Andy Divall, dropped in at the Taralga session on Wednesday. He said the company would like to secure subcontracting work on the project, whether for earthworks, foundations, concreting or road networks.
Mr Divall is also a Chamber executive member and says it's equally important that local business secures subcontracts.
Asked for his views on the project, he said he held concerns about landowners' compensation.
"I'd prefer to see an annual rental payment rather than cash upfront because people have to live with it (transmission line) for the rest of their lives," he said.
HumeLink will not impact Mr Divall's properties.
Meantime, TransGrid project director, Jeremy Roberts said locals would be given the opportunity to tender for contracts.
"Once we announce our contractors, we'll start sessions in areas. We've engaged with councils and local committees to find out what's available," he said.
"We'll ensure that a lot of local providers participate and will require our contractors to have local participation within that (council area) and to train up people so we leave a legacy from the project."
TransGrid is also planning indigenous engagement through organisations.
Pending state and federal approval, the company hopes to start construction in 2024.
