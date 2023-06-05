Collector resident drives his vintage car across the country for cancer

Goulburn Post
Cancer council annual 'shitbox' rally drives Collector man to raise funds

By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated June 5 2023 - 2:18pm, first published 12:30pm
A total 6070 kilometers is how far Collector resident Ken Lewis is willing to drive to raise money for the Cancer Council.

