The Collector community gathered to celebrate the opening of a much-awaited project on Saturday, June 3.
Goulburn MP, Wendy Tuckerman, Upper Lachlan Shire Council CEO Alex Waldron and the Collector Memorial Hall committee joined the wider community to mark completion of refurbishments on the Memorial Hall.
The $585,000 project, initiated by the hall committee, was financed through the $500 million Local Economic Recovery program, jointly funded by the federal state governments. The project's remaining funding and construction costs were delivered through in-kind support, community donations and grants.
"Collector is already a vibrant and active village," Mrs Tuckerman said.
"The upgraded hall not only looks fantastic and will function well for the fun events but as an emergency meeting point it is state of the art."
Hall committee president, Denise Duck, said she was pleased to see the project completed, but there was still more to be done.
"The hall has been clad in fire resistant fibre concrete cladding and we have installed a fire suppression system. We now have an accessible toilet, emergency shower facilities, new male and female toilets as well as paths, ramps and designated disabled parking to allow access for all," she said.
"Quite a bit of work has also gone into ensuring the Hall is an energy-efficient space with double glazed windows, ceiling insulation a recently installed solar system, including back up battery and access points for generators. As a designated emergency centre we have also installed extra water storage and a fire suppression system."
The committee will also install a kitchen catering for large groups. It has also started improving functionality of the outdoor space.
The committee thanked the generous contribution and supporters who had made the hall refurbishment possible, including the state and federal governments, Collector Wind Farm, Cilectric, Vortex Fire, Zol's Country Plumbing and Matt Blacker Electrical.
