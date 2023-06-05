Bathurst drag queen, Betty Confetti, turned up in all her finery for a night of fun and games at Goulburn Library on Saturday, June 3.
Some 80 people, including some councillors, attended Drag Trivia and Bingo as part of Pride Month.
The council's marketing, events and culture business manager, Sarah Ruberto, said numbers were twice extended for the night, given the demand.
Controversy over the recent cancellation of Betty Confetti's Rainbow Storytime at the library was cast aside as the over 18s crowd readied for a night of entertainment.
"We're just here to have a great time, be silly, be camp and showcase the best of the the LGBTQI2+ community," Ms Confetti said.
"Next year we could try and double the numbers. Everyone here is either a member of the LGBTQI2+ community or a strong ally. They are really receptive and gentle-natured people."
Ms Ruberto said Pride Month celebrated the queer community. The night included bingo, trivia and a performance, all with a "literary flair."
"It's very popular and brings all aspects of our queer community together in a comfortable space," she said.
"Libraries are very well known as places for all parts of the community... We welcome them here."
She said diversity and inclusion were a big part of council's remit.
Later in June, the library will open 'Q-space' - a 'safe place' for queer teenagers. Ms Ruberto said it would help teens create their own networks in Goulburn Mulwaree.
Crs Jason Shepherd and Dan Strickland attended the trivia and bingo night.
So too did Brian Hill and a table full of friends. He said it was a fun and "thoroughly entertaining" night and library staff did an "excellent job" ensuring everyone was comfortable and well fed.
"As a 78'er and lifelong campaigner for equality, (not only gay rights), I was very disappointed that Betty and local kids were denied the opportunity to experience Rainbow Story Time at the library because of (community) bigotry and ignorance," he said.
"While the extreme threats of violence made to council staff and particularly our wonderful librarians made it difficult for council, I believe the event should have gone ahead. Cow-towing to bullies should never happen, especially when the bullies are using lies and misinformation as the foundation of their argument."
Mr Hill said the council's silence after Rainbow Story Time's cancellation "didn't send a good message" to the LGBTIQ2+ community, and gave credence "to the misinformation and bigotry of the criminals threatening staff."
"It is heartening to see the Upper Lachlan Shire Council is going to support and proceed with a (Rainbow) Story Time event," Mr Hill said.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council has declined further comment about Storytime's cancellation, beyond saying it was done to protect staff.
Betty Confetti said she was doing Rainbow Storytime around the Central West and would visit Upper Lachlan Shire in August.
