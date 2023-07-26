Country music duo The Wolfe Brothers have announced the cities and towns they will be visiting ahead of their nationwide tour.
The tour is hot on the heels of the release of the Nick and Tom's 6th studio album 'Livin' The Dream' which entered the ARIA country music charts at number one.
ALSO READ:
The tour follows their latest song, an ode to women "Here's To The Ones" in February this year.
Tom said that they dedicated the song to women everywhere while paying tribute to their mother and wives.
"We dedicate this song to our mum who passed away last year and also to our wives Ally and Tani," Tom said.
"It is also for all of the incredible women who are as selfless, caring and loving as they are. You all are the greatest."
The song is currently number six in the charts and heading the right way to be the Tasmanian based duo's 19th number one single.
With a tally of six Golden Guitars sitting proudly on the mantlepiece they are now the most awarded country rock duo in Australia's history.
Since coming second on Australia's Got Talent more than a decade ago, the brothers have toured across the USA, Canada and Australia.
Nick added that they are excited to keep up their country heritage after taking a slight detour in the past.
"After exploring more pop and rock influences on the last album 'Kids On Cassette' we made a conscious decision for 'Livin' The Dream' to be a return to our roots," Nick said.
"I think it is great that the genre is now so diverse, but for this one we wanted to make a straight ahead country album and add these songs into the live set and hit the road with our best and biggest tour to date.".
The dynamic duo will be bringing their tour to Goulburn Workers Club on Saturday, September 2.
Tickets can be purchased by emailing brogan@stephenwhite.com.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.