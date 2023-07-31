Goulburn Post
Yass students receive scholarship as part of Tilt Renewables program

Updated August 1 2023 - 7:45am, first published 7:30am
Nursing student Emily Targett receives education grant. Image supplied.
Yass university students have received scholarships to further their education as part of the Direction Country Education Foundation of Australia (CEF) and Tilt Renewable partnership.

