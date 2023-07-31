Yass university students have received scholarships to further their education as part of the Direction Country Education Foundation of Australia (CEF) and Tilt Renewable partnership.
The scholarship offers recipients funding to further their education in areas related to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM.)
Among the recipients are Yass Valley residents Emily Targett and Ruby Sicily.
Tilt Renewables is a renewable electricity generating company that operates wind and solar farms across Australia, including the wind farm in Rye Park, NSW, near the rural town of Boorowa in the Hilltops Shire.
Ms Targett is currently studying her third year in her Bachelor of Nursing at the University of Wollongong.
She has received the $5000 scholarship that she will be putting towards her studies which includes accommodation, living and equipment expenses.
The Yass high school graduate said she is honoured to receive the money.
"The funds have helped me keep on top of everyday living expenses so I can focus more on my degree," Ms Target said.
Ms Sicily is also a graduate from Yass High School and will use the money to assist with the completion of her Bachelor of Social Work that she is also studying at the University of Wollongong.
Ms Sicily will also be using the grant to assist with costs when it comes to accommodation needed for her work experience placement.
