A group of Japanese students is this week tasting a slice of country life, courtesy of an exchange program.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council mayor Peter Walker welcomed the five students from Shibetsu at an afternoon tea on Friday afternoon. Beforehand, they were taken on a tour of the city.
They are visiting from Goulburn's sister-city for a week.
While here, they will be billeted out to local families and attend Trinity and Goulburn High Schools. Trinity has an active Japanese Club, with some 50 members, and a farm. Like Goulburn, Shibetsu has a strong agricultural economy.
On Thursday, the delegation will visit Taralga Wildlife Park in what the council says will be a "truly unique hands-on experience."
"The sister city relationship between Goulburn and Shibetsu has been a valuable cultural exchange for our community, and we look forward to continuing to build upon this partnership in the future."
"During each term of Council a student exchange takes place, we will be sending selected students to Shibetsu, around the July school holiday period next year."
Students and host families will be treated to a farewell dinner at the Grace Millsom Centre before they depart on Friday.
Meantime, regular visitor to Shibetsu and Goulburn district resident, Bev McGreevy, has applauded the program.
"This is an excellent program for both our Japanese visitors and local high school students as it enables them to see another culture and to visit another country," she said in a letter to the editor.
"Having chaperoned a group to Japan as part of the exchange, I have seen the wonderful effect it has on our local high school students."
The sister-city relationship will mark its 25th anniversary in 2024. A Goulburn Mulwaree Council delegation comprising councillors and senior staff will visit Shibetsu in April, at individuals' expense.
