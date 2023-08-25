Schools across Goulburn and NSW joined together to dress up as their favourite book characters for Book Week 2023.
Students from Goulburn South Public School, Goulburn East Public School and St Mary's School in Crookwell all put together costumes to host parades to show off their love for literature in front of crowds of parents, carers and friends for the annual event.
ALSO READ:
The week has been taking place since 1945 and gives kids the chance to dress up and talk about their most loved books and gives them an opportunity to become their favourite characters within those books for the day.
The theme for this years festival was 'read, grow and inspire' which encouraged the children to think about the books they have read that have encouraged them to do exactly that.
This year showed many inspired by Barbie and Harley Quinn, the ongoing love for Harry Potter as well as classics such as Where's Wally and the Cat in The Hat.
Meanwhile, the teachers getting involved opted for options such as characters from The Mr Men series, Mem Fox's 'Where's The Green Sheep' and 101 Dalmatians.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.