A case involving a man accused of robbing and sexually touching two women has been again adjourned.
Nathan Raymond Caldow, 41, of Goulburn, was not required to appear when his matter was mentioned in Local Court on Wednesday, August 23.
He has not yet entered a plea to two charges of aggravated robbery and inflict actual bodily harm; two counts of sexually touching another person without consent; two counts of stalk/intimidate intend fear, physical harm; and one charge each of inflict actual bodily harm with intention to have sexual intercourse with victim, and choke person with intent to commit serious indictable offence.
Caldow has been held in custody since his arrest and extradition from Western Australia on April 27, 2023.
He was due to have charges certified on Wednesday but the NSW Director of Public Prosecutions sought a five-week adjournment.
"There are some outstanding matters that have recently come to our attention that require certification," she said.
But magistrate Geraldine Beattie replied that it was not good enough to request a five-week adjournment and not provide details of the outstanding matters.
The DPP representative said she did not have this information as it was with specialised prosecutors.
Solicitor Matt Adam told the court that a brief of evidence was "extremely subjective" and he was yet to view it in its entirety.
Magistrate Beattie adjourned the matter until September 27 in Goulburn Local Court for charge certification. She noted that a six-month timeframe for charges to be certified would be up by that date.
"It better be ready by then," she said.
