Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News

NRL: Brisbane Broncos topple Canberra as Raiders farewell Jarrod Croker, Jack Wighton

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated August 29 2023 - 11:46am, first published August 27 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Raiders came close to an upset against Brisbane. Picture by Keegan Carroll
The Raiders came close to an upset against Brisbane. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The Canberra Raiders very nearly upset one of the NRL's premiership favourites in a thrilling end-to-end NRL encounter, but just couldn't quite get it done in Jack Wighton and Jarrod Croker's last regular season home game.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.