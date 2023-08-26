The Goulburn District Hockey Association junior competitions are down to the nitty gritty stage and the u15s grand finalists were decided at the Goulburn Hockey Complex on Friday, August 25.
Ajax comprehensively beat the Fireflys to book their spot in the final at the same venue against the Drifters from 8am on Saturday, September 2.
Check out the best of the action from the preliminary final.
