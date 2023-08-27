Goulburn has stolen the preliminary final away from Yass to launch itself into the big dance of the AFL Canberra Men's Community Division Three competition for the first time since 2015.
The Swans trailed all day, but when it mattered most, the players dug deep and kicked the last couple goals to come out 7.9 (51) - 7.3 (45) victors against the Roos at Stirling on Saturday, August 26.
Swans player co-coach Vaughan Winnel led from the front by kicking a match high three goals and said the most pleasing thing about the win was the manner in which it was done.
"They kept coming at us, so it made it more sweeter to be down and come back on top of them," he said.
The other player co-coach James Armstrong, who felt it was one of the most satisfying wins he'd ever been a part of, agreed and said he wasn't surprised with how difficult it was to qualify for the final.
"I'm really happy with the fight shown by the boys," he said.
"Finals are like that though.
"It's always going to be tough and close and there's always going to be momentum shifts."
Although all the players came away unscathed from the victory, Swans key forward Stefan Krull has a nervous wait as he was put on report for a sling tackle which left his opponent concussed and is a chance of missing the final.
Reigning premiers, the Murrumbateman Eagles, await the Swans at Phillip Oval from 4.30pm on Saturday, August 2 and Winnel said one of the focuses was to begin strongly.
"We want to be better at the start of the final because we lost the first quarter of our past couple of matches," he said.
"Fortunately, it hasn't mattered too much."
For Armstrong, a win would be the perfect way to cap off his first season as player coach, but he said his side had nothing to lose.
"There's no pressure and we have everything to win," he said.
The Eagles beat the Swans twice already this season, but the Swans go into the final on the back of seven consecutive wins.
