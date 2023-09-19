When it comes to spring in the Southern Highlands, there is always a spectacular display of flowers to admire.
Tulip Time is always a crowd pleaser for locals and visitors alike, which attracts thousands of people to the Corbett Gardens each year.
But fear not - that is not the only place to see tulips of many colours and varieties in bloom.
There is a whole trail of tulips to see.
You can see them in parks and gardens, and also in planted boxes across the region.
Have a look at the map below and follow the trail.
