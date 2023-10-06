Jo Mills has been playing golf since she was nine, competed in competitions around the world and started up the Women's NSW Open.
Now, she runs the Goulburn Golf Club.
Since retirement, Mills has spent the past 10 years working at pro shops across Canberra and that was when she was approached for the job as general manager at the Goulburn Golf Club earlier this year.
"It was a bit of a quick turn around," Mills said.
"I didn't even necessarily apply for the job.
"My name got brought up by a friend who knew the president.
"I thought that would be a good opportunity, so I came down to check it out, had a chat, and the next day I got the offer."
"It was really exciting to be told."
Mills grew up in golf clubs in Sydney playing with her brother as kids, much to the delight of their parents.
"I think my parents were quite happy to see us spending time on the greens rather than getting into trouble elsewhere," Mills said.
In 1994 she took her love of the game and turned it into a career, officially becoming a 'golf pro' and competing in tours all over the world.
Just three years after starting her career, Ms Mills took out the title at the 1997 Ladies' German Open.
"That was a massive ego boost for me to be so early in my time on the green and getting such a big title," she said.
Ten years later, she also took out the title at the S4/C Wales Ladies Championship of Europe.
Along with her two massive titles, she has also picked up seven ALPG tour wins spanning across a decade.
The year before receiving her title in Wales, Mills started up the Women's NSW Open at her local club, Oatlands Golf Club in Sydney.
"There were a fair few tournaments around NSW but I wanted to start my own one at my club," Mills said.
The year she started the tournament she was the first competitor to take out the title.
When it comes to looking back on her career, Mills said that the best thing about it all was playing with people she grew up watching.
"I was fortunate enough to play in tournaments with people like Beth Daniel and Nancy Lopez who I always looked up to," she said.
As she takes on her new role at the club, Mills says she wants to improve the club even more.
"I want people to know that they can come to a golf club and enjoy the scenery and our new spring menu we've got coming up," she said.
The Goulburn Golf Club is located on Blackshaw Road and is open six days a week.
All booking enquiries can be made through the Goulburn Golf Club website.
