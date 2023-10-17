The long-running Bungendore Show, planned for this Sunday, has been cancelled, as organisers fail to muster enough volunteers to run the event.
Founded in the 1840s in the Lake George-Bungendore region, the show has been running continuously since 1962.
READ MORE:
The show also took a hit during the pandemic and was unable to bounce back with too few hands on deck to get this year's event up and running.
In a statement posted to the show's website, organisers said: "We regret to advise that the Bungendore Show which was planned for Sunday 22nd October, has been cancelled."
"We apologise to the community but the Show relies entirely on a volunteer workforce and we unfortunately do not have enough volunteers this year," the statement said.
The horse ring events, including sporting and show jumping will go ahead.
All show entry tickets (including for horse competitors) will be refunded as will trade site fees.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.