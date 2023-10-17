Goulburn Post
The Bungendore show cancelled with too few volunteers to run event

Kerem Doruk
By Kerem Doruk
Updated October 17 2023 - 1:15pm, first published 1:12pm
The long-running Bungendore Show, planned for this Sunday, has been cancelled, as organisers fail to muster enough volunteers to run the event.

