The inaugural Goulburn Farmers Markets (GFM) will be held at Peden Pavilion, Goulburn Recreation Area on Saturday, October 28.
What started as a conversation among Goulburn residents around the desirability of obtaining fresh local farm produce has turned into an initiative of International Volunteers for Peace (IVP), an incorporated non-profit community group.
The venture aims to promote local producers and makers, allowing the public to discover some of the best food in the region.
The markets will make their return on Saturday, October 28 at Peden Pavillion and will be running on the last Saturday of every month until March.
The Lilac City Festival has wrapped up for another year with some of the highest number of attendees yet. The Festival taking place over the October long weekend brought the best of the Goulburn community to celebrate their achievements through a parade, rides, food and countless awards.
This year saw the Governor General Sir David Hurley AC DSC open the Festival for the first time in more than seven decades.
The Governor General said he saw communities with "enormous heart". He gave the example of Lilac City Festival organiser's tenacity to keep the event going in difficult times.
The whole community is invited to bring a picnic lunch to the Goulburn Wetlands area at May St Eastgrove for a big group gathering.
Come to enjoy the parkland and walking tracks. Many water birds can be seen on the ponds.
Both large and tiny birds feed and rest on the revegetated river flats. Many acacia and eucalypts are flowering in Spring.
Read the signage as you walk around. A resident mob of kangaroos enjoy feeding and resting in our quiet area. They are easily visible from the tracks. The picnic will be taking place at 139 May Street Goulburn on Saturday, October 21 from 10am.
Australian leading manufacturing company Hidrive is looking to hire more than 60 energetic and career minded applicants for a range of permanent roles.
The roles looking to be filled are for both Goulburn and other locations around Australia.
After receiving a funding grant earlier this year, the group are now looking to hire employees on a full-time basis to improve the company's service to the community.
More information can be found through the Hidrive website or by emailing hr@hidrive.com.au.
Get ready for a spine tingling experience at one of Goulburn's much-loved family events.
This year's Halloween themed iteration is set to be better than ever, so dress up in your best costumes and enjoy a spooky afternoon and evening in Belmore Park.
With many fan favourites returning such as the Pictures and Popcorn Candy Bar, Kids' Zone, Eat Street and of course the outdoor cinema.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council's events team leader Angela Remington is looking forward to the return of Pictures and Popcorn in the Park and is excited for the Halloween theme to come to life.
"We first held Pictures and Popcorn in 2015 and this year, for the first time, we are having a Halloween theme," Ms Remington said.
"Given how popular Halloween has become in Australia and Goulburn, we have wanted to do this for some time. There are so many great movies to choose from as well."
The event will be taking place on Saturday, October 4 at Belmore Park from 12pm.
