Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Convoy For Kids hosts events to help ill kids across the Goulburn region

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 27 2023 - 1:29pm, first published October 24 2023 - 12:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Convoy for Kids will be running again in Goulburn on November 11. A previous convoy pictured.
The Convoy for Kids will be running again in Goulburn on November 11. A previous convoy pictured.

Convoy For Kids Goulburn (C4K) will be held in Goulburn on Saturday, November 11 with a convoy of trucks making their way through the City to the Goulburn Recreation Area, where the C4K Carnival Day will be held.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.