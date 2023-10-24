Convoy For Kids Goulburn (C4K) will be held in Goulburn on Saturday, November 11 with a convoy of trucks making their way through the City to the Goulburn Recreation Area, where the C4K Carnival Day will be held.
Convoy for Kids Goulburn is a charity organisation, which commenced in 1999.
The principal objective of the Convoy is to provide support for local children in need, and their families, by providing financial assistance to the families.
The Goulburn C4K is a registered charity, run by local volunteers, and all funds raised are distributed within our local community.
The Convoy will depart from the Gateway Service Station from 10am and will travel along Sydney Road, Lagoon Street and Auburn Street towards Goulburn Showground.
Traffic Control will be in place on day to preserve The Convoy from start to finish.
Drivers are looking forward to seeing all the roadside supporters along the route.
The Carnival will also run from 10am and finish at 5pm. Visit C4K's Facebook Page or Website for more information on the day, including live auction, raffle, merchandise and more!
Bluey and Bingo, children's entertainment characters, will return, along with a record number of carnival rides, amusements, and entertainment for the whole family.
'On The Road' Radio and Truckin' Life will be broadcasting live from the event, and there may even be a surprise visit from Yogi Kendall from Outback Truckers.
Local artists Jamie Agius and The Corby's will be entertaining you throughout the day, with a huge variety of food options on offer to satisfy the whole family.
In recent years, the event has received wonderful support, with record numbers of vehicle entries, record crowds, and record levels of funds being raised.
Convoy For Kids Goulburn Vice-President, Emily Townsend, said she is excited for this year's event with anticipation of an even bigger turn out.
"We do this for the kids, so our carnival day should be about the kids. Kids under 18 enter free and have access to all rides, entertainment, and other amusements," Ms Townsend said.
"We felt this was a good way to give back to the community and make it a fun-filled, affordable day for all. We have booked triple the amount of rides and entertainment than we have had in previous years."
Ms Townsend said that like any other charity, the group is constantly looking for ways to raise money.
"More than anything, we want to get the word out there about our services, so that we may help more families in need," Ms Townsend said.
More information about Convoy For Kids Goulburn can be found on their website www.convoyforkidsgoulburn.com.au
