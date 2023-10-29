The Moss Vale Matters group is "appalled" by the proposed Plasrefine recycling facility, and claim a lack of information has been provided about its impacts in the area.
The proposal for the facility at Beaconsfield Road, delivered by engineering firm GHD in collaboration with Plasrefine Recycling, has been on public exhibition via the Department of Planning and Environment's planning portal for people to make their submissions.
If approved, the recycling site would process up to 120,000 tonnes of plastic annually and manufacture plastic fibres and resins onsite.
A planning scope was put first put forward by GHD to the NSW Government on behalf of Plasrefine Recycling in September, 2020, and it has since been met with resistance by residents.
"We are appalled that the applicant continues to pursue this application - a substantial number of objections were lodged with the department in response to the original application," Moss Vale Matters spokesperson Duncan Wood said.
The application was recently amended, but Mr Wood said it had not changed.
"The level of community engagement was unsatisfactory and the required social impact assessment was - albeit reluctantly - provided," he said.
"There is no identifiable benefit demonstrated.
"This should stop the application in its tracks," Mr Wood said.
The Social Impact Assessment appendix available online as part of the submission, said that landowners' consent had not been granted, which has meant an alternative access road has been proposed.
It also states the NSW State Government is the consent authority for the State Significant Development.
"The applicant has tried to address site access issues but is still unable to obtain landowners' consent for the proposed access road," Mr Wood said.
"This is clearly in contradiction of the requirement, under planning legislation, to demonstrate that access can be achieved."
Mr Wood said there should be assurances made about the impacts of the site, and they had not been adequately provided.
The group is helping people write their online submissions about the proposed project on October 30, at the Moss Vale Services Club.
It will take place from 4pm to 7pm in the Camellia Room.
People can bring their laptops to write their letters and submissions directly and no booking is required to attend.
Submissions close on November 1.
To make a submission, head to planningportal.nsw.gov.au/major-projects/projects/moss-vale-plastics-recycling-facility.
GHD was contacted for a comment about the concerns raised by residents and they did not respond.
