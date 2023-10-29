Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News
Our Places

Moss Vale Matters group 'appalled' by proposed Plasrefine recycling facility

Briannah Devlin
By Briannah Devlin
Updated October 29 2023 - 12:47pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mary Saywell, Derek White, Sharan Kennedy, Duncan Wood, Bev Hordern, Sam Wood, Dawn Schubert, Jean McKern and Graham Hordern from the Moss Vale Matters group who have been leading the Say no to Plasrefine movement. Picture supplied
Mary Saywell, Derek White, Sharan Kennedy, Duncan Wood, Bev Hordern, Sam Wood, Dawn Schubert, Jean McKern and Graham Hordern from the Moss Vale Matters group who have been leading the Say no to Plasrefine movement. Picture supplied

The Moss Vale Matters group is "appalled" by the proposed Plasrefine recycling facility, and claim a lack of information has been provided about its impacts in the area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Briannah Devlin

Briannah Devlin

Journalist

I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.