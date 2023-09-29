A wall of feedback hit Goulburn Mulwaree councillors and staff as they garnered opinion on a proposed rate rise on Friday.
Some branded it "absolutely outrageous," while others said they understood but were still shocked by the council's proposal to apply for a 40.5 per cent rate rise on top of the 3.5pc pegging limit in 2024/25. A second option suggests a 25.5pc hike in 2024/25 and a 20.5pc rise (including the rate pegs) in 2025/26, thereby spreading the load.
Mayor Peter Walker, four other councillors and senior staff felt the full force of community views in Goulburn Square on Friday. It was one of a round of consultation sessions.
Goulburn resident, Dianna Churchill didn't hold back.
"I'm absolutely outraged at the financial irresponsibility to put us in a position that we're looking at a 51pc increase (over two years). I think they should be audited," she said.
"We've had increases in food, fuel, gas, electricity and our insurance is through the roof."
Nearby, Peter Orton said he could understand that rising costs had also impacted on council operations but felt 51pc over two years was "too much."
"It should be stretched out a bit more," he said.
"I also think if rates go up, there will be a roll-on effect for renters."
The council has forecast annual deficits of $10.7 million for 10 years if rates don't rise. It says revenue is not keeping pace with costs. The organisation cites a $404,000 hike in the emergency services level over the past five years, a $1m increase in insurances, $985,000 rise in IT expenses, a $1,641,000 increase in light and power, and $13.8m rise in depreciation.
These expenses alone total $17.9m but rate revenue is $4.7m.
Mayor Peter Walker said many people told him their bills had risen.
"So have ours and I appreciate that people (with the proposed rate rise) feel they're being hit twice," he said.
"Our last case scenario is to cut back our workforce and we don't want to do that. We are just asking people for an extra $10 a week (based on the minimum rate). Forty per cent sounds like a lot to people."
Consultation sessions have been held at Tarago, Tallong, Marulan, Parkesbourne, Middle Arm and Windellama this week.
However, Cr Walker acknowledged that some people didn't receive notification letters until it was too late.
Due to community demand the council has replaced and extended the Marketplace drop-in session that was scheduled for 2pm to 5pm, Friday, October 6. This session will now be held at the Goulburn Community Centre from 10am to 5pm on the same date.
The council will also hold an extra session at the Goulburn Community Centre, Auburn Street from 10am to 5pm on Tuesday, October 10.
"It probably won't be the last we do," the mayor said.
The council's corporate services director, Brendan Hollands said about 160 people had attended the village sessions.
"The general concerns were the cost of living and that the timing's not great," he said.
"But when we explain we're facing the same increases and the impact of rain on our road network, they don't necessarily like (the idea of a rate rise) but they understand. We will never get everyone's support."
In the past five years, more than 70 NSW councils have applied to the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) for a special rate variation. Seventeen of these applied last year and 18 in 2023/24. Mr Hollands said Goulburn Mulwaree's 40pc proposal was one of the lowest.
It didn't pacify Goulburn man, Paul Cook.
"An extra $400 or so is a big increase for a pensioner," he said.
"I live at Run-O-Waters and I don't have sewerage. We also need a second access (to the suburb)."
Goulburn man, Ray Shiel said the proposal came as "a shock."
"My question was 'why are we in this situation'," he said.
"I don't believe the information was put out early enough to the community before they started consultation. I received it a day ago.
"Unfortunately we are in a situation where things are getting tight...I know for sure we can't continue under the current rate peg because in order to progress, we have to be above inflation. I don't know the answer but I think the council has to consider the financial pressures on people and spread it over a few years."
Mr Shiel said if rates went up, he'd like to see productivity increases within the council.
Cr Walker said the council was trying to be "as transparent as possible with people" so they understood there were options.
The council will decide whether to apply to IPART for the rate variation following the consultation. If it proceeds, IPART will independently consult the community before making a determination.
More information on the SRV can be found on the council's website: https://www.goulburn.nsw.gov.au/Council/Public-Exhibition-Notices/Special-Rate-Variation People unable to access the website, can collect submission forms from the council's customer service area or at the Goulburn Mulwaree Library.
