Join Leigh and connect to the power and beauty that is within everyone, the Divine Feminine. Through powerful Meditation, Soundbath and Cacao Ceremony we will be connecting to the moon energy, Mother Nature, Mother Earth, the crystal kingdom and our physical bodies, so that attendees can start to remember how to heal, feel safe here on earth and bring presence and empowerment into everything we do. Awaken to your highest potential and start to remember the truth of who you really are. This is a safe place to share, relax from the pressures of normal life and to be your whole self. Each Women's Circle is a sacred ceremony and you are invited to expand into more of your true self as you are honoured for the greatness that you are. The circle will be taking place on Thursday, November 23 from 6pm at 105 Auburn Street, Goulburn. Email sacredfemawaken@gmail.com. Phone 0432 395 455.