Learn the tips and tricks for beekeeping and managing pollinator habitat to help protect our native and other pollinators and promote a healthy ecosystem with award-winning apiarist Belinda Foley from Beelinda's Bee Hive. Belinda has been keeping bees for more than a decade at Foley Farm near Crookwell. She produces natural products and bee gifts using beeswax and honey harvested from her hives. At the Sydney Royal Easter Show, she was awarded 20 prizes in the honey and beeswax section as well as being awarded Champion Beeswax. While in 2022, she was named the Champion Small Producer Liquid Honey. At the Canberra Show, she was acknowledged as Most Successful Exhibitor in the raw honey section. The event is for those wanting to learn more about keeping honeybees, the contribution of honeybees towards the environment and farming, and managing bees and habitat responsibly. The information session will be taking place at 5484 Boorowa Rd on Friday, November 24 from 9am. Email clare.scoutcommunications@gmail.com.
The Goulburn Farmers Market is a brand new cooperative venture promoting local producers and makers, and for the public to discover the best foods of the region.The Goulburn Farmers Market has a community vibe with local entertainers among the stallholders, good coffee, small workshops on how to grow food, beekeeping and making compost. The markets will be held at 45 Braidwood Road from Saturday, November 25 from 8am. Email admin@goulburnfarmersmarket.com.au. Phone 0450 900 276.
The Goulburn Car and Motorcycle Show is holding their sixth annual show, proudly supported by the Rotary Club of Goulburn. The show has 33 judged categories, and the winner will receive a donated trophy from one of a number of their local sponsors. The show has previously received over 150 entrants and this year promises to be just as large! Enjoy a day admiring the cars and motorbikes on display, and treat yourself to the various food and beverages stalls. The show will kick off at 45 Braidwood Road, Goulburn on Saturday, November 25 from 8am. Email goulburncarandmotorcycleshow@gmail.com. Phone 0418 482 202.
They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky...Rocky Hill MTC presents The Addams Family: a story of every father's nightmare. Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart, 'normal' young man from a respectable family- a man her parents have never met. Wednesday confides in her father about her new relationship and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before- keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. When the boyfriend and parents arrive for dinner, will secrets be revealed? How will the fateful dinner night end, especially when you throw Pugsley's tricks, Uncle Fester's antics and the ancient Addams clan into the mix? Book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice., Music and Lyrics by Andrew Lippa. By arrangement with Origin Theatrical on behalf of Theatrical Rights Worldwide, New York. Based on characters created by Charles Addams. The show will be taking place for a week, starting on Friday, November 17 at 163 Auburn Street, Goulburn. Email GPAC@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4999.
Do you hate noisy restaurants, pre-ripped jeans and pedestrians who walk five abreast? Do you also have a problem with plastic-wrapped fruit and overpriced take-away sandwiches? And, most of all, do you think the world would be a better place if people got back their sense of humour? Best selling author, Richard Glover is returning to Goulburn to share with us his funny new book, heartfelt and hilarious, serious and sly, Best Wishes is the encyclopaedia of 'can do better'. The book is ultimately a plea for a better world - one wish at a time. Tickets are $5 and include wine, nibbles and book signings. Richard Glover has written a number of bestselling books, including Love, Clancy, The Land Before Avocado, Flesh Wounds and The Mud House. He writes regularly for the Sydney Morning Herald and The Washington Post, as well as presenting the comedy program Thank God It's Friday on ABC Local Radio. The event will be taking place at 184- 194 Bourke Street on Thursday, Novemeber 23 from 6pm. Email library@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4435.
Goulburn Greyhound Racing Club has a full TAB, a licensed bar and café facilities available to anyone who wants to watch one of the 51 greyhound races the club holds each year. The club is happy to assist groups and individuals enquiring about ownership syndications and induction into the exciting sport of Greyhound racing. There are also tailored packages available for group bookings and events. The races will be held on Friday, November 24 from 12 to 4pm at 47 Braidwood Road. Phone 4821 4465.
Marky's Mixed Music Nights presents it's next event to see out 2023. STEADY AS SHE CROWS. Attendees can expect the usual, a night filled with mixed music. Featuring acts such as CHARLOTTE LOCK, THOMY SLOANE, HE COVETS, KOMORI, VISION and ME and KIAL. Tickets are $5 each and all proceeds will be going towards the performers and sound crew. The night will be kicking off at 19 Market Street on Saturday, November 25 from 7pm. Email anthonykranitis@hotmail.com. Phone 0402 500 843.
Join Leigh and connect to the power and beauty that is within everyone, the Divine Feminine. Through powerful Meditation, Soundbath and Cacao Ceremony we will be connecting to the moon energy, Mother Nature, Mother Earth, the crystal kingdom and our physical bodies, so that attendees can start to remember how to heal, feel safe here on earth and bring presence and empowerment into everything we do. Awaken to your highest potential and start to remember the truth of who you really are. This is a safe place to share, relax from the pressures of normal life and to be your whole self. Each Women's Circle is a sacred ceremony and you are invited to expand into more of your true self as you are honoured for the greatness that you are. The circle will be taking place on Thursday, November 23 from 6pm at 105 Auburn Street, Goulburn. Email sacredfemawaken@gmail.com. Phone 0432 395 455.
The Goulburn Motor Cycle Club Annual Fundraising tickets are now on sale with tickets sold as tables of 10. With only 17 tables available they will sell out so round up some friends/family and contact us to secure a table, guaranteed to be a fun night. $100 per person gets you a two course meal with cake & a drink on arrival along with a night of live music from "Something like This!". The night will be action packed with lucky door prizes, silent auction, regular auction & raffles and is strictly and 18+ event. The dinner will be taking place at 1 McKell Place, Goulburn on Saturday, November 25 from 6pm. Email goulburnmcc@gmail.com. Phone 0493 253 432.
Come and enjoy a lovely afternoon tea, while making your very own Christmas wreath. There will be a variety of local greenery and flora used in the making of your very own Wreath. If you are stuck for a gift idea these handmade wreaths will make wonderful gift. Your tickets will include a tutorial, a wreath to decorate, variety of flora, wire, hot glue gun, ribbon and afternoon tea.If you have anything special such as dried flowers from your own garden or a particular ribbon you love, feel free to bring it along with you. The event will be taking place at PCYC on Avoca and Derwent Street on Saturday, November 25 from 2pm. Phone 0430 956 191.
A collection of classic cars are displayed at the Goulburn Courthouse on the last Sunday of every month. Bring the whole family and enjoy classic cars, play in the park, and support local cafes and businesses. The event is held rain, hail or shine at the Goulburn Courthouse on Monatgue Street, Goulburn on Sunday, November 26 from 10am to 11.30am. Email missveedub@hotmail.com.
Sunday sessions at the Goulburn Club is an opportunity to bring an instrument or just your voice and join a group sharing songs, tunes, stories and poetry. Sunday Sessions focuses on traditional folk songs, Australian and Celtic songs and Americana songs. Everyone is welcome to join in or listen with song sheets available online or people can lead and introduce new songs and tunes. This is a weekly event at the Goulburn Club on Market Street. Phone 0407 240 635.
Come spend the day on the greens, team nominations are now open for the inaugural Rotary Club of Goulburn - Charity Golf Day. The Rotary Club of Goulburn - Charity Golf Day will be held over 18 holes at the Goulburn Golf Club with all funds raised going to local charities. The event is a great way to end the week, celebrate Christmas early and to raise funds for local charities. The group will be teeing off on Friday, November 24 at 9am at 3 Golf Avenue, Goulburn. Email GLBrotary@gmail.com. Phone 0412 318 008.
Dust off your bikes and bring the family along to Goulburn Mulwaree Council's 2023 Community 1km to 8km Bike Ride. A gold coin donation is encouraged to contribute to the Men's Shed. A bike/helmet check will commence at 10am, with the ride beginning at 11am. Following the ride, which will finish at the Historic Waterworks, a free BBQ lunch and drinks will be provided with loads of giveaways on offer. The ride will start at Rotary Park, Marsden Weir on Sunday, November 26. Email tracey.norberg@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4510.
The BreastScreen NSW mobile screening clinic provides free breast screening to women to support the early detection of breast cancer. The company is bringing their bright pink van to Goulburn to provide free mamograms for women of all ages. The van will be parked at 47 Braidwood Road from Monday, August 28 until November 24. Bookings are essential. Phone 13 20 50.
Ann Rogan brings her latest exhibition "A Retrospective" to Gallery on Track. The natural environment in landscapes was the inspiration for the artwork in this exhibition using the mediums of oil in some and watercolour in others. Ann Rogan has twice been a finalist in the Goulburn Regional Art Award and also a finalist in the River of Art Exhibition. The exhibition will be running every day throughout November starting on Wednesday, November 1 from 10am at 2 Blackshaw Road, Goulburn. Email galleryontrack@gmail.com. Phone 4822 7889.
The Mulwaree High School Remembrance Museum - open every Sunday 2- 4pm OR By Appointment. The current exhibition is "WAR and PEACE" and focuses on local men who were or are involved in peacekeeping/humanitarian activities around the globe. Peacekeepers attached to the military, policing and international humanitarian worked have served in Cyprus; the Sinai, Namibia, East Timor, Solomon Islands, Somalia, Bougainville and Ukraine. Their time and service is greatly recognized in this Exhibition. This exhibition is only available for a few more months as next year will have a different focus. Exciting tales of "derring- do" as the Exhibition focuses on "Ordinary People Extraordinary Stories". Stories of the deeds of ordinary folk, during war and into civilian life after war. Email le.mamo@bigpond.com. Phone 4821 2587.
