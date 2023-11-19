Goulburn Post
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Attend a new market and celebrate Christmas this week in Goulburn

Learn about beekeeping this week. Image by Pexels.
Bees Blooms and Beyond

Learn about beekeeping 

Learn the tips and tricks for beekeeping and managing pollinator habitat to help protect our native and other pollinators and promote a healthy ecosystem with award-winning apiarist Belinda Foley from Beelinda's Bee Hive. Belinda has been keeping bees for more than a decade at Foley Farm near Crookwell. She produces natural products and bee gifts using beeswax and honey harvested from her hives. At the Sydney Royal Easter Show, she was awarded 20 prizes in the honey and beeswax section as well as being awarded Champion Beeswax. While in 2022, she was named the Champion Small Producer Liquid Honey. At the Canberra Show, she was acknowledged as Most Successful Exhibitor in the raw honey section. The event is for those wanting to learn more about keeping honeybees, the contribution of honeybees towards the environment and farming, and managing bees and habitat responsibly. The information session will be taking place at 5484 Boorowa Rd on Friday, November 24 from 9am. Email clare.scoutcommunications@gmail.com.

