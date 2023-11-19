Three junior tennis players have done their town proud.
Seven talented junior players took part in the Regional Matchplay Series (RMS) Champion of Champions event at Albury on November 11-12 and there were some great results.
Eamon Shiel took out the u14s division by being unbeaten and overcoming Rhys Bischoff 6-1 in the final while Charlie Laing came second in the u16s, losing 6-1 to Ryan Tinworth in the final.
Owen Edwards finished third in the u14s by beating Oscar King 6-0 in the third place playoff.
Their success came in the South West Division which stretches from Albury to Goulburn and out west to Griffith.
The achievement was noteworthy because the players came from a large area and the top eight seeds from each age division were selected to play in the tournament.
The Goulburn Tennis Club thanked McDonalds Goulburn for providing $750 towards the accommodation costs for the families.
The three players will now head to the NSW State Champion of Champions at Nepean from November 25-27.
Each age group will consist of 32 players in the tournament.
