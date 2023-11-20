Bakers Delight in Goulburn Market Place on Verner Street has reopened to the public after a two week long renovation.
The store reopened back to their usual hours on Monday, November 20.
ALSO READ:
The store underwent the refresh in early November, diverting customers to their other location in Goulburn Square.
Store worker Emily Reid said she had been at the store for more than 12 hours and the customer flow had not stopped.
"It's been a really crazy day back at the shop unsurprisingly," Ms Reid said.
The refurbishments meant the entire front of the store being completely redone from the glass cabinets to the neon sign.
The team are now gearing up for what is expected to be an extremely busy festive season with Christmas treats incluing fruit mince pies and Christmas cakes being baked every day.
The store is open seven days a week from 6 and 7am.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.