Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Watch

Agent offloads prime CBD site due to 'outrageous rates, planning delays'

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated December 7 2023 - 5:34pm, first published 4:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Real estate agent and property owner, Peter Mylonas, says he's selling his commercial site on the corner of Clinton and Bourke Streets due to a proposed rate rise and council building height restrictions. Picture by Louise Thrower.
Real estate agent and property owner, Peter Mylonas, says he's selling his commercial site on the corner of Clinton and Bourke Streets due to a proposed rate rise and council building height restrictions. Picture by Louise Thrower.

A real estate agent and property developer has placed a Goulburn CBD block on the market, saying a proposed council rate rise and height restrictions have made it "unviable."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.