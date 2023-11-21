Goulburn Post
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Goulburn Mulwaree Council votes for rate rise application

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated November 22 2023 - 2:39pm, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goulburn business owner Kim Gann and accountant, Nina Dillon, were among six people who spoke in the council's open forum against the special rate variation. Picture by Louise Thrower.
Goulburn business owner Kim Gann and accountant, Nina Dillon, were among six people who spoke in the council's open forum against the special rate variation. Picture by Louise Thrower.

The community will be hit hard by Goulburn Mulwaree Council's decision to apply for a 51.2 per cent rate rise, says an accountant.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.