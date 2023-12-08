Police Academy 'lifts the bar' on accommodation with new facility

Student accommodation has come a long way since NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb APM arrived at Goulburn's Police Academy in 1987.
Back then, it was a dormitory type set-up with shared bathroom facilities.
On Friday, December 8, Commissioner Webb and NSW police minister, Yasmin Catley opened a new $30 million accommodation facility at the almost 40-year-old Academy. Set across three towers it comprises 180 rooms with ensuites, three common areas and a kitchenette.
The precast facility, built by Richard Crookes Constructions in less than a year, also includes aluminium blade louvres and sun screens.
Project manager, Jeremy Barker, said up to 2000 people worked on the development over the year, including Goulburn subcontractors.
"It's a very impressive result. It's a simple but effective design," he said.
The opening coincided with the attestation of 179 probationary constables in Class 360.
Commissioner Webb said such "world class" facilities would help recruit more people to the NSW Police Force. The Police Association and the government say there's a current shortage of 1500 officers.
"This is the biggest investment in police training I've seen in this state for many years," she said.
Commissioner Webb said a government decision to pay recruits $30,000 for the 16-week police training course was "a step change."
"It will be a game changer for us," she said.
"In one month we've had more than 200 applicants so we are on the right path. From March, the students will be paid and that will hopefully attract people. That puts us on par with other law enforcement agencies in Australia. There is no better time to join the NSW Police Force."
Ms Catley said the 1500 positions must be filled.
"We want to address that and these are the first measures toward doing that," she said.
The new accommodation was funded from an earlier $60m stimulus package for the Academy.
Police Academy principal, Chief Superintendent Toby Lindsay said visiting commanders for the attestation parade had already "test-driven" the accommodation. However Class 361 would be the first students to use it when they returned from their Christmas break.
"It's a great standard and lifts the bar in terms of student accommodation," he said.
At the same time, three 40-year-old accommodation towers have been renovated to match the new block's standard. CS Lindsay said the other five towers would be similarly refurbished, taking the total to 837 beds.
More developments are planned. In 2024 a gymnasium will be renovated and retro-fitted to high-performance standard. CS Lindsay said the Canberra Raiders had provided advice on a strength conditioning program and the floor plan was designed accordingly.
Planning will also begin for Goulburn's new police station on the Academy site. The 2023/24 state budget allocated $8.92m for this phase and $25m to the overall project in ensuing years.
"The police station is not part of the Academy's master plan but we will very much welcome a 24-hour station on our 40-hectare site," CS Linday said.
A precise location is yet to be decided.
The principal told The Post that he'd love to see more than 1000 students at the Academy annually, matching last year's intake.
"The recruitment market across police, the defence forces and most industries is really struggling," he said.
"We're fortunate that a lot of people do want to be police officers and part of that is offering this type of accommodation facility. The commitment to pay police students is really good and I hope it attracts candidates next year.
"We have a very solid action plan now to make sure that the NSW Police Academy is the place where potential officers want to come and study."
