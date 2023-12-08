Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Subscriber

Police Academy 'lifts the bar' on accommodation with new facility

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated December 8 2023 - 5:22pm, first published 3:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Student accommodation has come a long way since NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb APM arrived at Goulburn's Police Academy in 1987.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.