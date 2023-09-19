Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Goulburn's Wakefield Park receives state budget funding

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated September 19 2023 - 3:38pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wakefield Park earthworks have been underway for several months. The state budget allocates $1 million to help re-open the Braidwood Road facility. Picture: Facebook.
Wakefield Park earthworks have been underway for several months. The state budget allocates $1 million to help re-open the Braidwood Road facility. Picture: Facebook.

The state government has allocated $1 million towards Wakefield Park's re-opening in its budget.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.