Hot, windy weather and lightning strikes challenge fire crews

RFS crews have contained a fire that broke out between Gunning and Crookwell on Saturday, December 9.
The Service was notified at 2.20pm of the outbreak at Castle Hill Road, Biala, some 25km from Gunning, RFS operational officer said.
Seven appliances comprising 18 personnel contained the fire by 4.40pm. The cause of the 35-hectare fire is under investigation. No property was threatened.
Meantime, Taralga RFS brigade is assisting the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) fight a bushfire in the Tarlo National Park at Myrtleville. The blaze, started from a mid-morning lightning strike on Saturday, December 9, remained out of control as of 5pm.
The NPWS deployed three water-bombing helicopters to the scene. It also planned to send in a remote area firefighting team when safe to do so.
The fire stands at advice level and property owners on Long Swamp Road, north of Greenwich Park are urged to monitor conditions.
Mr Boddy said high temperatures, strong wind and lighting strikes across the Southern Tablelands had proved challenging.
Further afield, 14 RFS appliances, carrying 50 personnel, were called to a fire near Wee Jasper reported at 2.25pm on Saturday. Mr Boddy said they found five hectares burning in light scrub. The blaze was contained by 3.50pm.
Another blaze broke out at 1.10pm Saturday on Sykes Road, Binalong. This was a low-intensity fire burning in short to medium grass. The RFS deployed nine appliances. Crews have brought the 40ha outbreak under control.
"We've had some challenging weather over the past 24 hours," Mr Boddy said.
"We urge anyone with acreage to do a check for and trees that may have been struck by lightning and to call triple zero if they need assistance."
Moderate fire conditions are forecast across the Southern Ranges on Sunday, December 10.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.