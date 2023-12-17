Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News

Years between drinks, Bungendore's historic 'top pub' to reopen its doors

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated December 17 2023 - 12:43pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It has been three years between drinks at the historic Royal Hotel in Bungendore but on Friday, December 15 at 3pm, Richard and Isabel Harry are going to set that issue straight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.