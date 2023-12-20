Social housing land swap receives council nod amid public objections

A volley of objections has failed to sway councillors that a Goulburn Park shouldn't be reclassified to allow for more social housing in the city.
Councillors decided four votes to three at their meeting on Tuesday, December 19 to reclassify a 3219 square metre park on the corner of Gibson Street and Howard Boulevard from community to operational land. The process to rezone it from community to operational land will also start.
In addition, the council will 'swap' the park, valued at $150,000, for 15,470sqm of land owned by the state government nearby at 257 Gibson Street, above the Wollondilly Riverwalk. The NSW Land and Housing Corporation will also pay the council $170,000 for recreational improvements in the 'general vicinity'. Residents will be consulted on these.
The 'swap' will enable the NSW Land and Housing Corporation to build an estimated 20 one and two-bedroom units on the parkland. The Corporation's southern region's executive director, Peter Brackenreg, told the meeting these would be used primarily to accommodate over 55s, which made up 80 per cent of predominantly female clients.
Mayor Peter Walker and Crs Carol James, Dan Strickland and Jason Shepherd voted in favour of the deal, while Crs Andrew Banfield, Steve Ruddell and Andy Wood were against. Crs Bob Kirk and Michael Prevedello were meeting apologies.
The decision came despite 27 written objections (from 31 submissions) and six speakers against the plan at a September public hearing into the proposed reclassification. Concerns included impacts on amenity, noise, traffic, safety and security, property value and the "loss of open space."
Councillors considered a report on the hearing on Tuesday.
At the meeting, nearby resident, Heather Pratt, again urged the council to reject the deal. In open forum, she asked councillors to "think about social justice."
"Goulburn's parks are mostly well maintained but this particular one is unkempt with no play equipment, seating or shade for parents, and the fencing finishes off the dilapidated look," she said.
"Why is this the case in a large social housing complex?...Will you tell me why people in social housing shouldn't have the same beautifully kept parks and facilities as other parts of Goulburn?"
After the meeting, Ms Pratt said she accepted the council's decision but argued a growing city like Goulburn shouldn't be "getting rid of its parkland". Nevertheless, she was surprised by close vote.
Councillors were divided. Cr Dan Strickland said there was a huge need for more social housing in Goulburn. He worked in the housing and homelessness sector for 20 years.
"This is a small way we can move forward, allow some older (housing stock) to be renewed, replenished and to brighten up the area," he said.
"I know over 55s are a core group that need support and I feel this will be the start of having that conversation and looking at LAHC plans in greater depth."
Cr James, a real estate agent, said there was a significant shortage of affordable rentals for pensioners and older people.
The council signed a collaboration agreement with LAHC in January, 2023 to identify more land in Goulburn for social housing.
Mr Brackenreg told the meeting that Goulburn Mulwaree had 650 social homes, many of which were not "in the greatest shape." Further, "99pc" of these were occupied, there were 30 people on a high priority waiting list, another 280 wanting housing, and 45pc of homes only had one tenant, with an average age of sixty.
"We need to build well located one and two bedroom units around the city and free up under-occupied cottages for new homes, do something with them for families or sell to create more units," he said.
The corporation completed 20 new units in Hume Street in June, 2022 and 14 in Rhoda Street in early 2023. Both developments replaced older social houses. Mr Brackenreg said the Gibson St/Howard Boulevard land would enable a similar quality project, but this was just the start of further plans for housing.
Mr Brackenreg said in this context, the land swap "made sense."
Cr Banfield didn't agree.
"I think the community deserve better," he said.
"...It's not fair on us and it's not a swap. The land they're offering us has been maintained by the council for eternity...By default, we own it and that land is not suitable for housing or recreation improvements."
While not opposed to the Gibson/Howard Boulevard parcel's reclassification, he argued for a "fair and equitable money transfer" for the block.
Cr Andy Wood concurred. Although he believed there was "a big need" for social housing in Goulburn, he said the council shouldn't be selling or "trading" any more land.
"...It's one less piece of land we have for our future. After the sale of the airport, the saleyard and other things for negligible funds, I think we need to be very circumspect before we hand anything else away," Cr Wood said.
In opposing the swap, Cr Walker said the parkland would be worth "a hell of a lot more" if rezoned to residential and the $170,000 LAHC offer for recreational improvements was "lacking."
But he told councillors he'd be swayed if the $170,000 could be spent "in the general vicinity" rather than specifically on 257 Gibson Street. Crs Strickland and James accepted this change to the motion, resulting in a four-three vote in favour of the reclassification and land exchange.
Under the deal, LAHC will pay a maximum $3500 for the council's associated legal fees.
Further community consultation will take place on the land rezoning and a development application.
