Like father like daughter: Dog handler continues the legacy of Laurie Slater

A Murrumbateman dog trainer has successfully followed in the footsteps of her father.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Laurie Slater was one of the country's best dog trainers, winning many sheepdog competitions and now, her daughter Tracy Slater is continuing his legacy.
Tracy's first year on the NSW Sheep Dog Workers Association circuit resulted in her being named rookie of the year.
She also won the novice category at the Monaro Sheepdog Trial Championships with her dog Wondara Walker.
Tracy, who competes in three sheepdog trialing, said points were tallied up every time she placed in a competition over the course of the year.
"It was a comfortable win for me in the end," she said.
"For the year, I got 43 points which was about 20 points more the second.
"In every trial lasting 15 minutes, you rely on your dog to go and get the sheep and take it through the course.
"You start with 100 points and every time you make a mistake, you lose points."
2023 was the first year Tracy was able to go on the circuit because she no longer had to look after Laurie as he went into care in April. That gave her the time to travel around the state.
She said she wouldn't have achieved what she did without the help of her parents because they taught her everything she had to learn about the sport.
"A lot of training goes into being a great dog trainer and Laurie taught me how to train a dog and how to compete as well," Tracy said.
"I currently work with three dogs, two of which I trained myself.
"My father trained the other."
Tracy will be hoping her success carries on to 2024 when she aims to win either the dog handler of the year or dog of the year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.