'It's about keeping Australia Day alive': Taralga celebrates Australia Day | PHOTOS

Dozens of people gathered at Taralga showgrounds on Friday, January 26 to take part in a family fun day to celebrate all things Australia.
The event took place from 7.30am kicking off with yard dog trials with more than 70 sheep dogs registered to show off their abilities as well as The Taralga Pony Club hosting a gymkhana for the kids.
Assistant secretary of the Taralga Australia Day Commitee Noelene Cosgrove said that the day held is to retain Australia Day and what it means to the community.
"This is the first time we have run today in this set up but we are thrilled with the turn out so far," Ms Cosgrove said.
"It's great to see the kids running around and on horses and getting excited for the day."
The event brought in plenty of locals but also people from as far as Sydney.
Family of four, Gregg, Des, Noah and Hannah Van Der Vesthuizen, originally from South Africa said they love coming to country towns like Taralga any chance they get.
"We just love the country, it gets us away from the big city and the kids love animals so we decided coming to an event like today would be a win win," Mr Van Der Vesthuizen said.
The day continued with plenty of activities for children and adults alike with a fun gymkhana consisting of events such as egg and spoon race, apple bobbing and thong tossing.
Ms Cosgrove said that events like these are what keep the community going.
"The Australia Day committee is made up of a lot of other commitees and we love to help each other out with days like today," Ms Cosgrove said.
"We've got the tennis, pony club and a few others to join, so plenty of the same people which is great."
The crowd was fully fed throughout the day with a barbecue, drinks and ice cream run proudly by Scott Craig who has been proudly providing his barbecuing and announcing abilities for decades.
"I've been helping out for around 40 years and love it every time," Mr Craig said.
The day concluded with the Taralga challenge which consisted of contestants moving some hay and wool, drinking a warm can and finishing with eating a good old fashioned Aussie Weetbix.
The committee is hoping to keep up the new found day going forward.
