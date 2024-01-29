Quick response averts 'disaster' as house goes up in flames

An abandoned house has been destroyed by fire at Marulan.
RFS and NSW Fire and Rescue were called to the blaze in a paddock off George Street, the town's main thoroughfare, at 9.45am Sunday, January 28.
RFS Southern Tablelands operational officer, Mitchell Butler said six crews, including Marulan and Wingello, responded and were soon joined by a NSW Fire and Rescue brigade. They found the structure fully involved but contained the fire at 10pm, eight minutes after arrival. Crews also protected nearby shops.
The 10 metre by 20m house, built of timber and tin, was destroyed. It is located on private land beside the IGA supermarket and is not visible from the street.
Mr Butler said multiple resources meant there was sufficient water to combat the blaze.
Police and ambulance were also on scene, the latter as a precaution for firefighters. The cause is being investigated.
The Goulburn Post understands electricity was disconnected from the house.
Crews patrolled into the night and early Monday morning.
Residents reported high flames and heavy smoke from the blaze. The fire broke out near a group of shops, including the IGA and Chrissy Wursten's business, The Shed Marulan.
Ms Wursten said she immediately went to check on her building when she saw the RFS alert. The house was located beside her business.
"We're lucky it wasn't windy because if it was, it could have been very serious," she said.
She was also thankful that "high grass" in the two paddocks had only been slashed last week.
On Monday, she noted that only a stone chimney remained of the structure, which had been abandoned for an unknown period.
Marulan Emporio antique shop owner, Jeff Hudson, was also thankful for the quick response. The house is situated behind his George Street business.
"It would have killed the town if more damage was done," he said.
"We were lucky we had rain and the wind wasn't blowing in the wrong direction."
Police confirmed an investigation was underway but could not say whether the fire was suspicious at this stage. Anyone with information is urged to ontact Goulburn Police Station or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.
In related news, an RFS crew and Goulburn's NSW Fire and Rescue brigade attended a grass fire in Mary Street, Goulburn at 9.30pm Sunday. The fire broke out near the Carr Street intersection and was quickly extinguished.
