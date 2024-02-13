Councillors charge up over proposed electric vehicle charging spots

Market Street is not the place to locate more electric vehicle charging stations for Goulburn, several councillors say.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council has applied for state funding for several charging stations near Belmore Park in the city's CBD.
But Mayor Peter Walker and some councillors have called for more information before anything goes ahead.
"We have such a big issue with car parking in the CBD already," Cr Walker told The Post.
"Everyone is supportive of the grant going in; a company (operating) charging stations costs the community nothing but it's important where you put them."
The mayor said while it was important the infrastructure was located near hospitality and shops, he did not believe Market Street was the right location.
In response to Cr Michael Prevedello's question at the most recent council meeting on the application's genesis, CEO Aaron Johansson said the council, like other areas between Sydney and Canberra, had been approached to increase its number of EV charging stations.
"Belmore Park between the Soldiers Club and Harvest (cafe) is one site selected to apply for a couple charging stations so people can charge their vehicles, get a coffee or a meal and (travel on)," he said.
The location was also close to power infrastructure required to support the chargers.
Mr Johansson said given state and federal focus on electric vehicles, the grant program was "probably the first taste" of further funding for the region. The current application would cover the total cost.
Cr Prevedello has previously called for no net loss of parking in Goulburn's CBD and consideration of a multi-level car park in Ellesmere Street.
He and Cr Bob Kirk also questioned whether it was the council's role to provide the stations.
"If I wanted to put a petrol station on Market Street, what would I do?...I'm just questioning their location on public land as opposed to private land," Cr Kirk said.
Mr Johansson replied that there was a mix of responsibilities across the network. In Goulburn's case, the council would build the stations and a third party would operate them. The council would receive a commission from the operator on electricity sales.
Shooters, Fishers and Farmers councillor, Andy Wood, argued Cr Kirk's and Cr Prevedello's concerns were valid.
"(They are) based on the premise of our current federal government's political agenda," he said.
Cr Walker said while councillors didn't become involved in every grant application, he hoped they'd be supplied with further information before any decision was made on the chargers' location.
"Arguably, the community, including shopkeepers, need to have input," he said.
The nearby, Goulburn Visitors Centre in Sloane Street hosts eight Tesla charging stations. Budget Petrol Station at north Goulburn has four fast charging stations, while Goulburn Workers Club has two.
The Goulburn Group has also encouraged more local business to install the infrastructure.
