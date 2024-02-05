Man loses life in single-vehicle crash on rural road

A man has died after a single vehicle crash near Goulburn.
About 9:50pm on Monday, February 5, emergency services were called to Middle Arm Road, Middle Arm, about 16km north of Goulburn, following reports a car had hit a tree.
On arrival, police found a car on fire, near the intersection with Norwood Road.
A 41-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said he was yet to be formally identified.
Ambulance and NSW RFS crews were also called to the scene.
Police said the vehicle was headed towards Middle Arm at the time.
Police established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstance surrounding the incident.
A report will be prepared for the the Coroner.
As inquiries continue, anyone with dash cam footage or information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
