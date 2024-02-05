Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Updated

Man loses life in single-vehicle crash on rural road

By Staff Reporters
Updated February 6 2024 - 12:29pm, first published 6:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man loses life in single-vehicle crash on rural road
Man loses life in single-vehicle crash on rural road

A man has died after a single vehicle crash near Goulburn.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.