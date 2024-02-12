Retired commander scouts for new members of Police Association

Retired members of the NSW Force and associates hear about a wealth of topics at their monthly meetings in Goulburn.
On one occasion they toured the NSW Police Academy. Another time a retired officer spoke about their famous cases. Members have also visited the Woodlawn bioreactor near Tarago and heard from other interesting guest speakers in the community.
At the next meeting of the Retired and Former Police Association on March 18, Goulburn Chamber of Commerce and Industry president, Darrell Weekes will speak about the advocacy organisation.
Southern Tablelands Association branch secretary, Ian Radford, served 38 years in the NSW Police, mainly in country areas. In 1993 he came to Goulburn as commander of the Southern Tablelands region, a role he held until his retirement in 1997.
In 2021, the association's Southern Tablelands branch was formed. Mr Radford said the incorporated body was founded statewide in 1931 and included retired and former Police Force members, widows and widowers and public servants, who worked in the police sector. There are now 27 branches across NSW, with almost 4000 members.
Police Legacy is a part of the organisation.
Mr Radford said the Southern Tablelands branch had 45 members but was looking for more.
"Membership is open to retired members of the NSW Police Force and any former member of NSW Police, regardless of length of service and who left in good standing," he said.
People can become either full or associate members. They're also kept up to date with the quarterly publication, The RFPA Gazette, with branch meetings and newsletters.
The next meeting will be held at the Goulburn Soldiers Club on Monday, March 18 at 10.30am.
Any retired or former police officer or associate of NSW Police is welcome to attend. Please advise Mr Radford by phoning 0488 051 120 or emailing southerntablelandsrpa@gmail.com
