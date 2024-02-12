Roberts prepares for second hearing on transmission lines

A second hearing into the feasibility of undergrounding transmission infrastructure for renewable energy projects will begin on Friday, December 16.
A parliamentary select committee, including Upper House MLC and Goulburn man, Rod Roberts, started the inquiry in November, 2023. It is examining the costs and benefits of underground versus overhead transmission lines, particularly with regard to bushfire risks, environmental impacts and community health and welfare.
It is also looking at domestic and international case studies of undergrounding and whether doing so in NSW will impact project timelines.
TransGrid has rejected the option for its 360km HumeLink transmission line which is proposed to pass through Yass Valley, Upper Lachlan and Goulburn Mulwaree Council areas in this region.
A spokesperson previously said it was too expensive and would delay the project.
The committee received 81 public submissions in late 2023, including from action group, HumeLink Alliance Incorporated, which commissioned its own study into undergrounding the line, Goulburn Mulwaree Council, Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman and Hume MP, Angus Taylor, all of whom objected to overhead lines.
In its submission, NSW Farmers Upper Lachlan branch said TransGrid was "showing a lack of care and respect for impacted landholders by not fairly assessing the (underground) option."
The company has rejected this and said undergrounding was "not cost effective." In a separate submission, AusGrid said the method was "five to six times" the cost of overhead lines.
On Friday, February 16 the committee will hear further from several organisations involved in renewable energy transmission projects, including the Australian Energy Regulator (AER), Ausgrid, Transgrid and Energy Corporation of NSW (EnergyCo).
Academics from the Monash Energy Institute will also attend, along with consultation groups including the Energy Networks Australia, Iberdrola Australia and DNV.
"This committee was established after the first inquiry into the issue by the State Development Committee missed the opportunity to ensure that stakeholder and community concerns were genuinely and heard and acted upon," Committee chair, Greens MLC Cate Faehrmann, said
"Further, it failed to provide balanced recommendations to Transgrid, AER, AEMO and the Commonwealth Government including encouraging the agencies to give more consideration to the role that underground transmission lines can play in a rapidly expanding energy transmission network."
Ms Faehrmann said there was a need to examine ways in which renewable energy infrastructure could be rolled out rapidly, while also ensuring that any potential impacts on biodiversity and communities were minimised to the fullest extent possible.
"...The nature of the first inquiry did not allow members adequate time to examine the detailed evidence put to it, particularly the conflicting evidence we heard regarding the costs associated with undergrounding electrical infrastructure technology."
"This inquiry gives more consideration on how to ensure transmission lines built today can withstand more frequent and extreme weather-related events, particularly floods and fires. This increased risk, in the face of climate change should be reason enough for the government to be prioritising underground transmission lines where they can."
