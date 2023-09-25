Goulburn man, Rob Roberts, says a new inquiry into the undergrounding of transmission lines will be "more transparent and accountable than a previous one.
READ MORE:
The NSW Upper House MLC said Legislative Council had voted in support of the establishment of a committee to re-examine the issue of underground transmission lines.
He said it came after "the government-dominated State Development Committee's previous report was resoundingly rejected by all non-government members and the community."
Mr Roberts, who has been appointed to the inquiry, said the fight to ensure transmission lines would be undergrounded was in line with what the community wanted.
"Not just what the government wants," he said.
"In the previous government-run inquiry, basically every witness was against overhead transmission lines.
"This will be a far more transparent, accountable and community-focused enquiry into the feasibility into the undergrounding of powerlines.
"There was a previous inquiry, but it was government led, government controlled, and provided the outcomes that the government wanted, while disregarding the concerns of regional communities."
Mr Roberts said the inquiry would be better able to look at the cost and benefits of undergrounding transmission lines compared to building them as overhead lines. It could also more comprehensively consider how transmission lines could be built today to better withstand more frequent and extreme weather-related events, particularly floods and fires.
"This new inquiry, which is not controlled by the government, will ensure the community's concerns are genuinely heard and acted upon," he said.
Multiple witnesses gave evidence to the committee regarding the increased risk that overhead transmission lines posed during bushfires.
Mr Roberts said the inquiry would look at the costs, benefits and risks of underground versus overhead transmission lines, particularly with regard to bushfire and other weather related events, ongoing environmental impacts, and community mental health and welfare, existing case studies and current projects regarding similar undergrounding of transmission lines in both domestic and international contexts, and any impact on delivery timeframes of undergrounding with broad community consensus versus overhead transmission with large scale opposition.
"It is a great concern that farmers and rural communities are facing the prospect of having enormous power towers overhead, and officials who refuse to consider an alternative," he said.
"There has been a rushed effort from bureaucrats and developers determined to bulldoze their way through rather than recognise the impacts of their plans."
"We must value our productive agricultural areas," he said.
"If this was happening in Balmain or Balmoral, not Bannister and Bannaby, there would be uproar."
NSW Farmers has also welcomed the new inquiry.
"Hopefully we'll find a better way forward for the existing projects, and a far better process for any future projects," energy transition spokesman Reg Kidd said,
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.