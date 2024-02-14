Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Watch

Gunning's newest gallery makes splash and casts net for artists

By Louise Thrower
Updated February 14 2024 - 3:00pm, first published 2:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Ta Me, at his Connect@Gunning exhibition, 'In Transit,' a series of Gunning photos exhibited as part of the gallery's opening in October, 2023. Picture supplied.
Hamish Ta Me, at his Connect@Gunning exhibition, 'In Transit,' a series of Gunning photos exhibited as part of the gallery's opening in October, 2023. Picture supplied.

Gunning's newest gallery is aiming to cement its place the region's arts and cultural scene.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.