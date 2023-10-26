Gunning Railway Station is being restored and transformed into an arts and cultural centre for the Southern Tablelands region.
Southern Tablelands Arts have invited the community to join them on the journey as they take over the space.
Southern Tablelands Arts has licensed the restored Gunning Station main building from the NSW Transport Asset Holding Entity.
Southern Tablelands Arts is managing the facility as Connect@Gunning Station, a new arts and cultural centre for the local community and the many visitors keen for a unique regional experience.
Connect@Gunning Station will see the station host exhibitions, heritage displays, programs, events, workshops, community meetings and gatherings.
The Grand Opening event will be held on Saturday, October 28 from 11am to 4.30pm.
The station building will be open for inspection and a full day of free arts activities is taking place.
Gunning Station building was designed by the renowned NSW rail engineer John Whitton and is one of the best surviving examples of a small late Victorian country station complex.
Officially opened in November of 1875, the station became the prototype for dozens of similar station buildings across NSW.
All of the major design elements are intact, including the quaint private passage leading from the ladies waiting room to the ladies toilet.
The station platform is still used daily by regional customers of NSW TrainLink, but the station interiors had not been used for more than 30 years and were in need of repair.
The building restoration project is a collaboration between the NSW Transport Asset Holding Entity, who own the building, and Transport for NSW, who are leading the works with the assistance of specialist heritage architects and tradespeople.
Many of the period features have been reinstated as part of the restoration works including a new decorative verandah built from the original 1875 plans, station room signs and replica timber columns to the platform awning.
Timbers recovered from the Sydney Harbour Bridge track renewal program by Sydney Trains have also been used in the project as the surrounds for the new station gardens.
Minor restoration works are still continuing into early next year but the station building is now ready for use again.
STA acknowledges funding for a program of activities provided through the NSW Government Stronger Country Communities Program.
Further information can be found through the Southern Tablelands Art website.
