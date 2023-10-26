Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Gunning Railway Station transforms into Southern Tablelands arts and cultural centre

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated October 27 2023 - 1:30pm, first published October 26 2023 - 2:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gunning Railway Station gear up for a new venture. Image supplied.
Gunning Railway Station gear up for a new venture. Image supplied.

Gunning Railway Station is being restored and transformed into an arts and cultural centre for the Southern Tablelands region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jacqueline Lyons

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.