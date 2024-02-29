Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'I wouldn't expand to Canberra': Big Bash turf war looms over ACT bid

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
Updated February 29 2024 - 4:54pm, first published 2:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberra's bid to join the men's Big Bash competition is set to ignite an interstate turf war over players and fans as Cricket Australia considers the capital as an expansion location.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.